EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Victory Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

VCTR stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

