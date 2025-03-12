MY Wealth Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MY Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $255.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.