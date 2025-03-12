iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.