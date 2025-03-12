FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 104,016 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 205,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

