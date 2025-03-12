Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to $75.68

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Glj Research from $62.76 to $75.68 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Glj Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Cameco stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Cameco by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

