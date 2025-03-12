Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. 1,278,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,496. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXM. William Blair lowered Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

