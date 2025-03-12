Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Viña Concha y Toro had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter.

Viña Concha y Toro Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS VCOYY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged. Viña Concha y Toro has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Viña Concha y Toro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

About Viña Concha y Toro

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

