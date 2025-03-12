Warwick Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,113 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

