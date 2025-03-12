Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 0.0% increase from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,221. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

