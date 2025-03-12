BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1763 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 51,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,917. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

