Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 (TRINI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on March 30th

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRINI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

