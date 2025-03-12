Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 234.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZVRA. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Zevra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 281,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $481,605.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,391.60. The trade was a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,759.96. This trade represents a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,773 shares of company stock worth $674,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $94,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

