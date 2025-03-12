Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $30,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,480,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,487,000 after buying an additional 475,125 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 593,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 478,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,001,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after buying an additional 86,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.