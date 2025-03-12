Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,099,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,569,000 after acquiring an additional 286,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,161,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after acquiring an additional 167,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.