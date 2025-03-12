Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $365.35 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

