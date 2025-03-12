Carmen Amara Sells 11,238 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Amara sold 11,238 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $393,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,305. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carmen Amara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $41.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Yelp by 1,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Yelp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

