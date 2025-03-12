Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

