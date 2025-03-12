Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.45.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$67.00 price target on Fortis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FTS
Fortis Stock Performance
Fortis Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.02%.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortis
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.