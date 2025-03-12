Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 9,119 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFAE stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

