Matthew P. Flake Sells 56,799 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $4,446,225.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at $35,527,299.72. This trade represents a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Q2 by 988.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

