Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,259 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,239.71. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,847. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.38.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $526.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 136.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $596.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.72. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

