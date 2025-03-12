Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 357 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,445,000 after buying an additional 1,265,486 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,339,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 38,152.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $43,543,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,821,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ARGX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $580.43 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $349.86 and a 52-week high of $678.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.85.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.