Robert J. Small Sells 20,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,340.20, for a total transaction of $26,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,356 shares in the company, valued at $127,796,111.20. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,322.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,154.20 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,322.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,327.00.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

Get Our Latest Report on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.