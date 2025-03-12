Scott Wyatt Purchases 906,319 Shares of Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Scott Wyatt bought 906,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$1,468,236.78 ($923,419.36).

Viva Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95.

Viva Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 30th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Viva Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

Viva Energy Group Company Profile

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations.

