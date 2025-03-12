Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.95.
Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Quanta Services Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of PWR stock opened at $246.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Quanta Services Company Profile
Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quanta Services
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.