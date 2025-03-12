Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanta Services Stock Up 4.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $246.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

