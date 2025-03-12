China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Up 428.6% in February

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,859,300 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the February 13th total of 2,432,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 445.0 days.
China Life Insurance Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of CILJF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,928. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.
About China Life Insurance
