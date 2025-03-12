Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 510.3% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of HESAY stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.50. 28,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,772. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.99. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $206.66 and a 1-year high of $303.00.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

