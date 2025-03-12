Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$454,700.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33.
About Nexus Gold
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Gold
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.