Sernova (TSE:SVA) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 47943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Sernova Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.
Sernova Company Profile
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
