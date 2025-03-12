Short Interest in CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Grows By 400.0%

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVSF remained flat at $19.28 on Wednesday. CellaVision AB has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $19.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.
CellaVision AB (publ) Company Profile
