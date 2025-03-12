NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,416,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the previous session’s volume of 274,836 shares.The stock last traded at $27.79 and had previously closed at $27.54.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,751,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 427,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

