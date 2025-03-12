Comparing Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) and Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) and Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Top Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 17.03% 13.36% 2.49% Top Ships N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Himalaya Shipping and Top Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Top Ships 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Ships has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Top Ships shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Top Ships shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Top Ships”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $123.58 million 1.90 $1.51 million $0.48 12.28 Top Ships $83.87 million 0.33 $6.07 million N/A N/A

Top Ships has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping beats Top Ships on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

