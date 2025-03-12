Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,212. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

