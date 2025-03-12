First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the February 13th total of 81,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FID. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,462,000. Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,577,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 680.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,458. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $84.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

