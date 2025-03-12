GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 33.4% Higher – What’s Next?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) was up 33.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.02). Approximately 8,381,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,034% from the average daily volume of 739,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Trading Down 19.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

