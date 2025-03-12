Metsera (MTSR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Metsera (NASDAQ: MTSR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2025 – Metsera is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Metsera is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Metsera is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Metsera is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

MTSR traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,190. Metsera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

