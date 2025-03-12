iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 563,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 264,537 shares.The stock last traded at $89.20 and had previously closed at $91.45.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,255,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $719,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

