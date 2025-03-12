CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. CI&T had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

CI&T Price Performance

CINT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 94,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $884.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.18. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

About CI&T

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

