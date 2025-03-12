Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 375.0% in February

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,885. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

