Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 375.0% in February

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,885. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
