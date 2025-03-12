AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.140-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 million-$9.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.8 million. AudioEye also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.
AudioEye Price Performance
AudioEye stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.78 million, a P/E ratio of -47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $34.85.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. AudioEye had a positive return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Research analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
