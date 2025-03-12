Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.76 and last traded at $62.02. 2,806,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,448,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 5.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,360,000 after buying an additional 163,368 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,920,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,461,000 after acquiring an additional 533,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

