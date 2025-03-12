iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Short Interest Down 90.4% in February

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the February 13th total of 27,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INRO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. 1,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,835. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

