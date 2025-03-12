Natural Investments LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $27,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,414.24. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,303 shares of company stock worth $3,255,356 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

