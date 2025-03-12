Idaho Trust Bank Buys 6,740 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Idaho Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

IJJ opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.12 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

