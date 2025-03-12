Warwick Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,726 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 237,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

