Idaho Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Idaho Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

