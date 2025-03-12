Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 285,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.