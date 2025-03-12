Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $223,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,838,000 after purchasing an additional 679,748 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 971.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 407,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 369,594 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 865,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,273,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

NYSE:FTI opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

