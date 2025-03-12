Natural Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,338 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 106,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,386,000 after buying an additional 3,084,555 shares during the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Waters by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 10,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Waters by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters stock opened at $378.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.07.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

