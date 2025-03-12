Capasso Planning Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

